Horry County purchases land for Augusta Plantation Interchange

Interchange to connect Revolutionary War Way and Augusta Plantation Drive to SC 31 (Source: WMBF)
Interchange to connect Revolutionary War Way and Augusta Plantation Drive to SC 31 (Source: WMBF)(Source: WMBF)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Dec. 20, 2021 at 5:18 PM EST
CONWAY, S.C. (WMBF) - Horry County Government officials finalized the purchase of the property for the future Augusta Plantation Interchange and the transaction closed Friday, December 17.

This new interchange along Carolina Bays Parkway (SC 31) connecting Augusta Plantation to Revolutionary War Way is expected to help alleviate congestion and improve traffic in the area.

The property is 23.36 acres and was purchased for approximately $1.15 million.

A Request for Qualifications is currently going through the County’s procurement process with the selection of an Engineering Design Firm anticipated in January 2022.

Following those negotiations, the County will have more information regarding the construction cost and project timeline.

