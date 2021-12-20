Good Samaritan locates missing man’s kayak in Murrells Inlet

GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – The kayak belonging to a man that went missing over the weekend in Murrells Inlet has been located.

The U.S. Coast Guard said Sunday night that Vladmir Norman’s kayak was found by a good Samaritan near Vandy’s Point.

Norman, 29, was last seen around 9:30 p.m. Saturday when he said he was going fishing in his kayak on the creek side of Murrells Inlet.

The Georgetown County Sheriff’s marine units and the South Carolina Department of Natural Resources are assisting the U.S. Coast Guard in the search for Norman.

The search is expected to continue at first light Monday.

If you have any information, contact the U.S. Coast Guard Sector Charleston Command Center at 843-740-7050.

