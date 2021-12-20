Submit a Tip
Georgetown man accused of sexually exploiting 13-year-old boy

Benjamin Thomas Thompson
Benjamin Thomas Thompson(Source: GCSO)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Dec. 20, 2021 at 1:41 PM EST
GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – A Georgetown man has been charged in connection to a child exploitation investigation.

According to a press release from the Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office, a CyberTip reported to the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children led authorities to 42-year-old Benjamin Thomas Thompson

Thompson allegedly used Facebook Messenger to send sexually explicit pictures and videos to a 13-year-old boy. Authorities say Thompson also solicited and enticed the minor victim to engage in sexual activity.

Thompson surrendered to authorities at his home Monday morning. He is charged with criminal solicitation of a minor and disseminating obscene material to a person under 18.

Thompson is currently being held at the Georgetown County Detention Center awaiting a bond hearing.

