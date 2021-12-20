FIRST ALERT: Cold, wet Tuesday on the way

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Cold weather sticks around through Tuesday night as a storm system delivers a soaking rain to the region.

Low pressure developing in the Gulf of Mexico will deliver a cold and soaking rain on Tuesday through early Wednesday.

Rain arrives Tuesday morning. (WMBF)

Clouds will continue to thicken through tonight as temperatures drop into the upper 30s to near 40 inland and into the lower 40s along the beach. A little light rain will be possible by sunrise along the Grand Strand.

As low pressure crosses Florida and turns up the coast on Tuesday, rain will be come widespread and steady through the day. Some periods of heavy rain will be possible by the afternoon and evening especially closer to the coast. With cloudy skies and rain in place, temperatures will barely climb through the day. Afternoon temperatures will be stuck in the middle and upper 40s.

Tuesday afternoon will see widespread rain. (WMBF)

Rain will continue at times into Tuesday night with temperatures in the 40s.

Rain will quickly end early Wednesday morning with clearing skies returning through the day. With more sunshine in place, temperatures will rebound back into the middle 50s - seasonable for late December.

Rainfall totals will average .5 to 1 inch across the area with the highest totals likely near the beaches.

.5 to 1 inch of rain will be common. (WMBF)

A big warm up is on tap for Christmas. Christmas Eve will see fair skies and temperatures warming into the lower 60s. By Christmas Day, temperatures near 70 will be common. Mostly cloudy skies are likely through the holiday, but no rain is expected.

Turning much warmer. (WMBF)

