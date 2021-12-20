FIRST ALERT: Chilly start to the week, heavy rain moves in Tuesday

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - It feels like December as you begin to head out the door this morning with temperatures starting off in the lower 30s inland and the mid 30s closer to the beach.

Cooler today with clearing skies for a bit. More clouds filter in tonight. (WMBF)

Temperatures will have a tough time climbing over the next few days. A mix of sun and clouds will continue today with a strong northeast wind keeping us stuck in the upper 40s to lower 50s for highs today. If you’re headed out to the Myrtle Beach Bowl today, make sure you bring the jacket and a few layers to stay warm with the breezy winds.

It's a cool game for the Myrtle Beach Bowl! Grab the jacket and extra layer if you plan on heading to Brooks Stadium. (WMBF)

Clouds will thicken right back up after maybe a few hours of sunshine today. This is ahead of our next storm system to bring more downpours to the area on Tuesday and EARLY Wednesday morning. The rain could turn heavy at times, especially across Horry & Georgetown County.

Rain chances are up to 80% on Tuesday with widespread rain expected across the area. (WMBF)

When all is said and done, 1″ of rain looks possible with some locally higher amounts.

Rainfall totals will range from 1-1.5" when all is said and done. (WMBF)

The clouds will begin to clear late Wednesday, setting up for sunnier and warmer weather towards Christmas. Christmas Eve will feature temperatures in the lower 60s, pushing closer to 70° by Christmas Day!

Our own little Christmas gift will arrive with warmer temperatures as we head into the weekend. (WMBF)

