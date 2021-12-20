Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Local Pros
Getting Real with Real Estate
Advertisement

FIRST ALERT: Chilly start to the week, heavy rain moves in Tuesday

By Andrew Dockery
Published: Dec. 20, 2021 at 3:22 AM EST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - It feels like December as you begin to head out the door this morning with temperatures starting off in the lower 30s inland and the mid 30s closer to the beach.

Cooler today with clearing skies for a bit. More clouds filter in tonight.
Cooler today with clearing skies for a bit. More clouds filter in tonight.(WMBF)

Temperatures will have a tough time climbing over the next few days. A mix of sun and clouds will continue today with a strong northeast wind keeping us stuck in the upper 40s to lower 50s for highs today. If you’re headed out to the Myrtle Beach Bowl today, make sure you bring the jacket and a few layers to stay warm with the breezy winds.

It's a cool game for the Myrtle Beach Bowl! Grab the jacket and extra layer if you plan on...
It's a cool game for the Myrtle Beach Bowl! Grab the jacket and extra layer if you plan on heading to Brooks Stadium.(WMBF)

Clouds will thicken right back up after maybe a few hours of sunshine today. This is ahead of our next storm system to bring more downpours to the area on Tuesday and EARLY Wednesday morning. The rain could turn heavy at times, especially across Horry & Georgetown County.

Rain chances are up to 80% on Tuesday with widespread rain expected across the area.
Rain chances are up to 80% on Tuesday with widespread rain expected across the area.(WMBF)

When all is said and done, 1″ of rain looks possible with some locally higher amounts.

Rainfall totals will range from 1-1.5" when all is said and done.
Rainfall totals will range from 1-1.5" when all is said and done.(WMBF)

The clouds will begin to clear late Wednesday, setting up for sunnier and warmer weather towards Christmas. Christmas Eve will feature temperatures in the lower 60s, pushing closer to 70° by Christmas Day!

Our own little Christmas gift will arrive with warmer temperatures as we head into the weekend.
Our own little Christmas gift will arrive with warmer temperatures as we head into the weekend.(WMBF)

Copyright 2021 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Vladamir Norman, left, was last seen Saturday night, according to authoirties. He's believed to...
Authorities searching for missing kayaker in Murrells Inlet
Change this caption before publishing
Person struck by gun in Myrtle Beach, police investigating
Lanes reopen on Highway 17 near Queens Harbour after crash
Horry County Fire Rescue crews responded to calls that a vehilce ended up in water in the...
Crews respond after vehicle ends up in water in Surfside Beach
SCHP: Pedestrian killed after hit-and-run in Myrtle Beach

Latest News

Heavy rain is likely through Tuesday
FIRST ALERT: Chilly start to the week, more heavy rain likely
Temperatures Today
FIRST ALERT: Cool, cloudy and wet end to the weekend, more rain ahead of the holiday weekend
Sunday Forecast
Sunday Forecast
More cool weather and rain chances over the next five days
FIRST ALERT: Soggy Sunday, more rain likely ahead of Christmas