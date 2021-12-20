Complaints against shipping company reveal expensive items that never get delivered

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - This Christmas you’re going to have to rely on more than Santa to get your presents on time. The United States Postal Service estimates they’ll deliver nearly 950 million packages this holiday season.

But there are many other delivery companies too and a WBTV Investigation raises questions about why one of them frequently has customers complaining that their high value products go missing.

J. Edwards ordered a new XBOX for her husband but if she had just gotten coal instead, it would have been a better outcome.

“Oh, we’re so sorry we lost it,” Edwards told WBTV.

Edwards ordered the XBOX Series X through Walmart, and if you’ve ever tried to do that you’ll know getting one isn’t easy.

“I literally ran up and down the steps and running around the house, I got it, I got it,” Edwards said.

But soon delay notifications started rolling in.

“I clicked on the tracking link and that’s when I actually saw Lasership,” Edwards said.

Lasership describes itself as a reliable last-mile delivery company and they work with many major brands including Walmart.

But they also have accrued a swarm of online complaints, more than two thousand filed with the Better Business Bureau.

WBTV’s Investigation found a pattern with consumers in North Carolina. Out of 10 complaints filed with the North Carolina Attorney General’s Office against Lasership over the past year, eight of them are about a missing game console like XBOX or PlayStation or Nike shoes.

“My kids they love Jordans so I said I was gonna get me a pair,” Paulita Reed said.

Reed ordered new Jordans through the Nike store but they were never delivered by Lasership, even though she got a notification that they were dropped off just a minute after they went out for delivery.

“The warehouse is in 28214. I stay in 28206. There is no way there is not a way to get from here to Camp North End in a minute. So it’s impossible,” Reed said.

Nike offered her a refund but not Lasership.

Edwards said a playmat she ordered for her kid looked like it had been opened and, according to Lasership, was never even delivered to her house.

“It’s like somebody looked at it said, oh, I don’t know what this is, I don’t want it threw it back in the box and just shipped it,” Edwards said.

Edwards says Lasership offered her a fifty-dollar gift certificate for the XBOX that never showed up.

WBTV reached out to Lasership to ask them about the missing packages and whether there are issues with internal theft. The company did not answer many of the posed questions but provided a statement.

“Our top priority is and has always been our customers, and we share their frustration with missing packages. We endeavor to ensure every package we ship arrives to its destination, and encourage customers experiencing issues to reach out to our Customer Service Team via www.Lasership.com. Our team is working around the clock to ensure packages move through our network as quickly and securely as possible.”

WBTV also reached out to major brands that use Lasership like Nike and Walmart who use Lasership despite the large volume of online complaints.

As of this afternoon we had not received a response for this story.

“Why do they still use it? You can’t say that you don’t know what’s going on because I know single handedly I make sure you know that I’m unhappy,” Edwards said.

“I feel like they just they need to stop using them at this point because who else is going to have to lose something?” Reed told WBTV.

WBTV also noticed the company has an A rating on the Better Business Bureau despite having a one star rating from customer reviews. We spoke with a representative from BBB who said customer reviews and their rankings are two different systems and even though Lasership has more than 2,000 customer complaints they work to resolve those, even if it doesn’t always end up leaving the customer happy.

