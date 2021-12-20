Christmas week starts with shake after earthquake reported in S.C.

Submit a Tip
By WYFF News Staff
Published: Dec. 20, 2021 at 11:13 AM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
LADSON, S.C. (WYFF/WMBF) - Christmas week started with a shake for some people in the Lowcountry after an earthquake was reported Monday.

The USGS reported the 1.1 magnitude quake hit about 7 a.m. and was centered 8.6 miles south of Summerville near Ladson.

The depth of the quake was 2.8 kilometers, officials said.

Normally, earthquakes below magnitude 3 are rarely felt, according to the website volcanodiscovery.com.

However, smaller quakes from magnitude 2.0 can be felt by people if the quake is shallow (under a few kilometers) and if people are very close to its epicenter and not disturbed by ambient factors such as noise, wind, vibrations of engines, and traffic.

This is the first earthquake in South Carolina this month, according to the SCDNR Geological Survey.

Several earthquakes were recorded in one South Carolina town in one week in October.

Seismologists believe these low-magnitude quakes, while unusual, are normal background activity and are not indicators of larger earthquakes to come.

Copyright 2021 WYFF/WMBF. All rights reserved.

