Body found in Murrells Inlet identified as missing kayaker, coroner says

GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – Authorities have located the body of a kayaker who went missing over the weekend in Murrells Inlet, according to the coroner’s office.

Deputies said the body of a white male was found Monday morning within the inshore waters of Murrells Inlet near the Pompano Drive area.

Georgetown County Coroner Chase Ridgeway identified the body as Vladimir Norman, 29, of Murrells Inlet.

Ridgeway said Norman’s autopsy will be performed Thursday at the Medical University of South Carolina to determine the cause and manner of death.

Norman was last seen around 9:30 p.m. Saturday when he said he was going fishing in his kayak on the creek side of Murrells Inlet. His kayak was found the following night by a good Samaritan near Vandy’s Point, the U.S. Coast Guard said.

In addition to the U.S. Coast Guard, the South Carolina Department of Natural Resources and marine units from the sheriff’s office assisted in the search for Norman.

