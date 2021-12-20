Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Local Pros
Getting Real with Real Estate
Advertisement

Body found in Murrells Inlet identified as missing kayaker, coroner says

Vladamir Norman, left, was last seen Saturday night in his kayak.
Vladamir Norman, left, was last seen Saturday night in his kayak.(Source: GCSO)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Dec. 20, 2021 at 8:40 AM EST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – Authorities have located the body of a kayaker who went missing over the weekend in Murrells Inlet, according to the coroner’s office.

Deputies said the body of a white male was found Monday morning within the inshore waters of Murrells Inlet near the Pompano Drive area.

Georgetown County Coroner Chase Ridgeway identified the body as Vladimir Norman, 29, of Murrells Inlet.

Ridgeway said Norman’s autopsy will be performed Thursday at the Medical University of South Carolina to determine the cause and manner of death.

Norman was last seen around 9:30 p.m. Saturday when he said he was going fishing in his kayak on the creek side of Murrells Inlet. His kayak was found the following night by a good Samaritan near Vandy’s Point, the U.S. Coast Guard said.

In addition to the U.S. Coast Guard, the South Carolina Department of Natural Resources and marine units from the sheriff’s office assisted in the search for Norman.

Copyright 2021 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Vladamir Norman, left, was last seen Saturday night, according to authoirties. He's believed to...
Authorities searching for missing kayaker in Murrells Inlet
Change this caption before publishing
Person struck by gun in Myrtle Beach, police investigating
Lanes reopen on Highway 17 near Queens Harbour after crash
Horry County Fire Rescue crews responded to calls that a vehilce ended up in water in the...
Crews respond after vehicle ends up in water in Surfside Beach
SCHP: Pedestrian killed after hit-and-run in Myrtle Beach

Latest News

Dec. 20, 2021, 6 a.m. newscast
The average price per gallon statewide as of Monday morning was $2.98, 13.8 cents lower than a...
SC records slight increase in gas prices after weeks of decline
The U.S. Coast Guard said Sunday night that Vladmir Norman’s kayak was found by a good...
Good Samaritan locates missing man’s kayak in Murrells Inlet
Rain chances are up to 80% on Tuesday with widespread rain expected across the area.
FIRST ALERT: Chilly start to the week, heavy rain moves in Tuesday