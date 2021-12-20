Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Local Pros
Getting Real with Real Estate
Advertisement

Bennettsville man charged with murder for Oct. altercation

Bennettsville police say they have charged a Marlboro County man with murder after an...
Bennettsville police say they have charged a Marlboro County man with murder after an early-October altercation ended in death.(Bennettsville Police)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Dec. 20, 2021 at 4:19 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BENNETTSVILLE, S.C. (WMBF) - Bennettsville police say they have charged a Marlboro County man with murder after an early-October altercation ended in death.

According to the Bennettsville Police Department, Don Durant Cook was initially charged with assault second degree for an incident that occurred at 410 Weatherly St. in Bennettsville on October 1, 2021.

Cook and the victim, Michael Pruitt, were involved in a verbal altercation which lead to Cook striking Pruitt several times in the head and upper body area with a cane, according to the report.

BPD says Pruitt to have to seek medical attention and was hospitalized for the injuries.

Pruitt succumbed to his injuries on December 10, while still in the hospital.

An autopsy performed on Pruitt revealed that he died from blunt force trauma that occurred during the altercation in October.

Cook is currently incarcerated at the Marlboro County Detention Center awaiting a bond hearing by a Circuit Court Judge.

Copyright 2021 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Vladamir Norman, left, was last seen Saturday night, according to authoirties. He's believed to...
Authorities searching for missing kayaker in Murrells Inlet
Vladamir Norman, left, was last seen Saturday night in his kayak.
Body found in Murrells Inlet identified as missing kayaker, coroner says
The U.S. Coast Guard said Sunday night that Vladmir Norman’s kayak was found by a good...
Good Samaritan locates missing man’s kayak in Murrells Inlet
Change this caption before publishing
Person struck by gun in Myrtle Beach, police investigating
Horry County Fire Rescue crews responded to calls that a vehilce ended up in water in the...
Crews respond after vehicle ends up in water in Surfside Beach

Latest News

New Orleans Police are investigating a fatal hit and run crash overnight in the Seventh Ward.
SCHP seeks info on fatal hit and run in Horry County
The Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office said it happened earlier this month at a home on South...
3-year-old boy shot in the head in Moncks Corner
The Charleston Police Department arrested 21-year-old Taylor Jean Nielsen on Sunday. She’s...
Woman given bond in connection to theft of nearly $9,000 worth of rings
Edward Strasner
Myrtle Beach man facing more than a dozen charges in child exploitation case