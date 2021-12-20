Bennettsville man charged with murder for Oct. altercation

BENNETTSVILLE, S.C. (WMBF) - Bennettsville police say they have charged a Marlboro County man with murder after an early-October altercation ended in death.

According to the Bennettsville Police Department, Don Durant Cook was initially charged with assault second degree for an incident that occurred at 410 Weatherly St. in Bennettsville on October 1, 2021.

Cook and the victim, Michael Pruitt, were involved in a verbal altercation which lead to Cook striking Pruitt several times in the head and upper body area with a cane, according to the report.

BPD says Pruitt to have to seek medical attention and was hospitalized for the injuries.

Pruitt succumbed to his injuries on December 10, while still in the hospital.

An autopsy performed on Pruitt revealed that he died from blunt force trauma that occurred during the altercation in October.

Cook is currently incarcerated at the Marlboro County Detention Center awaiting a bond hearing by a Circuit Court Judge.

