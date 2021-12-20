3-year-old boy shot in the head in Moncks Corner

BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - A 3-year-old boy was injured earlier this month when he was shot in the head at the family’s Moncks Corner home.

The Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office said it happened at a home on South Live Oak Drive. The child survived the shooting, according to the report.

On Dec. 3, a deputy responded to the home for a child that had been shot in the head. When he arrived, fire crews were on the scene attempting to stop the bleeding from the child’s head.

The report states that the child was alert and conscious at the time, and he was taken to MUSC.

The deputy reported that a 9mm Taurus gun was found on the steps beside where the child was lying. The sheriff’s office says there were seven people on the scene including three juveniles and four adults.

The mother said she was inside the home attempting to prepare dinner when she heard a loud “pop,” and when she looked she saw the child had been shot. She said she then began giving aid to the child.

The incident report states that the father told investigators that he was working on a vehicle in the yard when he heard a “pop” and then noticed what happened.

No charges have been filed at this time in the shooting, according to Deputy Carli Drayton.

Another child shot the same day

This is the second child that was shot on Dec. 3 in unrelated cases.

Port Royal Police in Beaufort County said another 3-year-old boy died after a self-inflicted gunshot wound to the head at Oak Hill Terrace apartments on Ribaut Road.

Port Royal Police Capt. J.H. Griffith said they did not anticipate any charges being filed in the case, and the weapon involved was in a kitchen drawer.

