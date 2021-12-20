Submit a Tip
100 gallons of fuel spill onto Hwy. 90 after trailer hits dump truck, prompting road closure

A section of a well-traveled Conway area roadway was closed Monday morning due to a fuel spill.
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Dec. 20, 2021 at 10:14 AM EST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – A section of a well-traveled Conway area roadway was closed Monday morning due to a fuel spill.

The public was asked to avoid Highway 90 at Tilly Swamp Road as first responders worked the scene, according to Horry County Fire Rescue.

A dump truck was reportedly struck by a trailer that came off of another vehicle. Officials said the damage to the dump truck’s tanks caused about 100 gallons of fuel to spill onto the roadway.

The call was dispatched around 9:15 a.m., HCFR confirmed. The roadway around the incident was closed in both directions for about an hour and a half as crews mitigated the spill.

No injuries were reported.

The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control has been advised.

The incident remains under investigation by the South Carolina Highway Patrol.

