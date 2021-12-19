Submit a Tip
‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’ nets 3rd best opening of all time with $253 million

This image released by Sony Pictures shows Tom Holland, left, and Benedict Cumberbatch in...
This image released by Sony Pictures shows Tom Holland, left, and Benedict Cumberbatch in Columbia Pictures' "Spider-Man: No Way Home."(Sony Pictures via AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 19, 2021 at 3:15 PM EST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
(AP) - Never underestimate your friendly neighborhood Spider-Man, even with a mutating virus afoot.

Despite rising concerns over the omicron variant, “Spider-Man: No Way Home” not only shattered pandemic-era box office records; it became the third-best opening of all time behind “Avengers: Endgame” and “Avengers: Infinity War.”

Studio estimates on Sunday show the Sony and Marvel blockbuster grossed a stunning $253 million in ticket sales from 4,325 North American locations.

The web-slinger’s success couldn’t have come sooner for a movie business that has had a rollercoaster 2021 and could be headed for a difficult start to 2022 as omicron variant of the coronavirus forces more and more event cancellations.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

