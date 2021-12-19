Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Local Pros
Getting Real with Real Estate
Advertisement

Man killed by officer after holding teen at knifepoint, stabbing her multiple times in south Charlotte

The shooting happened Saturday night on Blairbeth Street.
Man killed by officers after holding teen at knifepoint, stabbing her multiple times in south...
Man killed by officers after holding teen at knifepoint, stabbing her multiple times in south Charlotte(WBTV)
By WBTV Web Staff and Nikki Hauser
Published: Dec. 18, 2021 at 8:44 PM EST|Updated: 15 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A man was shot and killed by a police officer after stabbing a 13-year-old girl at a home in the Ballantyne neighborhood in south Charlotte.

Police said a man forced his way into his ex-wife’s home.

While she was able to get out and let officers know what happened, her daughter was still inside.

When officers went inside, they found the 13-year-old girl held at knifepoint. CMPD says she was stabbed multiple times.

That’s when police said an officer fired a shot and killed the man, who died inside the home.

The girl was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries from multiple stab wounds.

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police said no officers were reported to be injured.

They said the State Bureau of Investigations will take over this case, as is routine for all officer-involved shootings in the state.

Copyright 2021 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Change this caption before publishing
Person struck by gun in Myrtle Beach, police investigating
SCHP: Pedestrian killed after hit-and-run in Myrtle Beach
Lanes reopen on Highway 17 near Queens Harbour after crash
A massive fire destroyed most of a QVC distribution center in Rocky Mount, North Carolina,...
1 missing after massive 5-alarm fire destroys most of NC QVC distribution center
Conway and other Grand Strand businesses preparing for ‘football crowds’ during the Myrtle...
Conway, Grand Strand businesses prep for football crowds as Myrtle Beach Bowl fans arrive

Latest News

.
Attorneys release video of tasing incident at Marlboro County Detention Center; sheriff, deputy charged
North Carolina pursuit ends in Horry County crash, woman arrested
North Carolina pursuit ends in Horry County crash, woman arrested
Family of Myrtle Beach shooting victim continues toy drive in his honor
Family of Myrtle Beach shooting victim continues toy drive in his honor
Temperatures Today
FIRST ALERT: Cool, cloudy and wet end to the weekend, more rain ahead of the holiday weekend
The Darius Hemingway Foundation held its annual toy drive Saturday to benefit families in the...
Family of Myrtle Beach shooting victim continues toy drive in his honor