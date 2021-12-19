Man killed by officer after holding teen at knifepoint, stabbing her multiple times in south Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A man was shot and killed by a police officer after stabbing a 13-year-old girl at a home in the Ballantyne neighborhood in south Charlotte.

Police said a man forced his way into his ex-wife’s home.

While she was able to get out and let officers know what happened, her daughter was still inside.

When officers went inside, they found the 13-year-old girl held at knifepoint. CMPD says she was stabbed multiple times.

That’s when police said an officer fired a shot and killed the man, who died inside the home.

The girl was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries from multiple stab wounds.

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police said no officers were reported to be injured.

They said the State Bureau of Investigations will take over this case, as is routine for all officer-involved shootings in the state.

