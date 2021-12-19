Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Local Pros
Getting Real with Real Estate
Advertisement

FIRST ALERT: Cool, cloudy and wet end to the weekend, more rain ahead of the holiday weekend

By Jessica Dobson
Published: Dec. 19, 2021 at 10:10 AM EST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Showers have already started to move across the Grand Strand and Pee Dee this morning and more is on the way. A cold front is set to move through the area later today, which will help to not only bring us more rain, but also a big cool down for the second half of our Sunday. Our rain chances will really start to pick up through late morning, with a 70% chance of rain likely.

Rain Chances Today
Rain Chances Today(WMBF)

Once the cold front moves through, cooler air will begin to move into the area. This means falling temperatures, set to begin shortly after lunchtime today. While we have been in the 60s for most of the morning, temperatures will quickly fall into the 50s and 40s this afternoon and evening.

Temperatures Today
Temperatures Today(WMBF)

Tomorrow will be undoubtedly the coldest day of the week, with temperatures in the mid 30s to start before warming into the low 50s tomorrow afternoon. By mid week, another wave of rain moves into the area. It will exit just in time for the holiday weekend, with another big warm up on the way by the end of the week. In fact for Christmas Eve and Christmas, temperatures will be quite mild running almost 10+ degrees above average for this time of year!

Christmas Outlook
Christmas Outlook(WMBF)

Copyright 2021 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

SCHP: Pedestrian killed after hit-and-run in Myrtle Beach
Change this caption before publishing
Person struck by gun in Myrtle Beach, police investigating
A massive fire destroyed most of a QVC distribution center in Rocky Mount, North Carolina,...
1 missing after massive 5-alarm fire destroys most of NC QVC distribution center
Lanes reopen on Highway 17 near Queens Harbour after crash
Conway and other Grand Strand businesses preparing for ‘football crowds’ during the Myrtle...
Conway, Grand Strand businesses prep for football crowds as Myrtle Beach Bowl fans arrive

Latest News

Sunday Forecast
Sunday Forecast
More cool weather and rain chances over the next five days
FIRST ALERT: Soggy Sunday, more rain likely ahead of Christmas
Today's Forecast
FIRST ALERT: Warm start to the weekend ahead of a windy, wet and cool Sunday
Saturday Forecast
Saturday Forecast