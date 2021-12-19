FIRST ALERT: Cool, cloudy and wet end to the weekend, more rain ahead of the holiday weekend

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Showers have already started to move across the Grand Strand and Pee Dee this morning and more is on the way. A cold front is set to move through the area later today, which will help to not only bring us more rain, but also a big cool down for the second half of our Sunday. Our rain chances will really start to pick up through late morning, with a 70% chance of rain likely.

Rain Chances Today (WMBF)

Once the cold front moves through, cooler air will begin to move into the area. This means falling temperatures, set to begin shortly after lunchtime today. While we have been in the 60s for most of the morning, temperatures will quickly fall into the 50s and 40s this afternoon and evening.

Temperatures Today (WMBF)

Tomorrow will be undoubtedly the coldest day of the week, with temperatures in the mid 30s to start before warming into the low 50s tomorrow afternoon. By mid week, another wave of rain moves into the area. It will exit just in time for the holiday weekend, with another big warm up on the way by the end of the week. In fact for Christmas Eve and Christmas, temperatures will be quite mild running almost 10+ degrees above average for this time of year!

Christmas Outlook (WMBF)

