FIRST ALERT: Chilly start to the week, more heavy rain likely

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Unseasonably cool weather prevails this week with another round of rain likely ahead of Christmas.

Temperatures will have a tough time climbing over the next few days. Overcast skies prevail Monday through Wednesday and that will help to hold down the afternoon highs. Most spots only climb into the lower 50s through Wednesday afternoon.

A brief break from the clouds arrives Monday morning before they come streaming back in late in the day. This is ahead of our next storm system set to bring more downpours Tuesday, through Wednesday morning. The rain could turn heavy at times, especially across Horry and Georgetown County. Up to 1″ of rain is possible through Wednesday.

The clouds will begin to clear late Wednesday, setting up for sunnier and warmer weather towards Christmas. Christmas Eve will feature temperatures in the lower 60s, pushing closer to 70° by Christmas Day!

Some spots climb to 70° by Christmas (WMBF)

