Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Local Pros
Getting Real with Real Estate
Advertisement

Family of Myrtle Beach shooting victim continues toy drive in his honor

By Natasha Laguerre
Published: Dec. 19, 2021 at 10:04 AM EST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Family and friends continued a Myrtle Beach man’s mission to help children have a brighter holiday season.

A toy drive was held Saturday in honor of Darius Hemingway, who was killed in an October 2020 shooting at Allan’s Food Basket in Myrtle Beach.

While this is the second year the drive has gone on without him, Hemingway came up with the idea for the event with his cousin, Jaylen Wright, before his death.

Wright said Saturday that he wants to continue his cousin’s legacy by helping children and families in the Racepath community.

Dayna Pyper, who lives in the area, said the toy drive reminds her of how inspiring Hemingway was to his community.

“You know it’s bittersweet,” she said. “And his family is doing a good job and you know he is doing a good job. He was a sweet person inside and out. I knew Darius a short time but in that short time he really inspired me and I can imagine his family what they are going through.”

This year the Darius Hemingway Foundation said it helped around 200 kids in need - while bringing smiles to their faces.

“I think that is great is showing to our neighborhood is sticking together,” said Crystal Bolie, who also lives in the area.

The foundation also brought toys for kids in need in the Booker T. Washington neighborhood.

The foundation is working to expand the program by having a school supply drive at the beginning of the year.

Copyright 2021 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

SCHP: Pedestrian killed after hit-and-run in Myrtle Beach
Change this caption before publishing
Person struck by gun in Myrtle Beach, police investigating
A massive fire destroyed most of a QVC distribution center in Rocky Mount, North Carolina,...
1 missing after massive 5-alarm fire destroys most of NC QVC distribution center
Lanes reopen on Highway 17 near Queens Harbour after crash
Conway and other Grand Strand businesses preparing for ‘football crowds’ during the Myrtle...
Conway, Grand Strand businesses prep for football crowds as Myrtle Beach Bowl fans arrive

Latest News

.
Attorneys release video of tasing incident at Marlboro County Detention Center; sheriff, deputy charged
North Carolina pursuit ends in Horry County crash, woman arrested
North Carolina pursuit ends in Horry County crash, woman arrested
Family of Myrtle Beach shooting victim continues toy drive in his honor
Family of Myrtle Beach shooting victim continues toy drive in his honor
Temperatures Today
FIRST ALERT: Cool, cloudy and wet end to the weekend, more rain ahead of the holiday weekend