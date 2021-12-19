Crews respond to barn fire in Galivants Ferry

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - Crews responded early Sunday to a barn fire in Horry County.

Horry County Fire Rescue said it was called to the blaze on Tobacco Leaf Lane in Galivants Ferry at around 6:30 a.m.

Officials added one person reported a minor injury at the scene, but no one was taken to the hospital.

The fire is under investigation.

