Crews respond to barn fire in Galivants Ferry

Officials said no one was seriously hurt after a barn fire broke out in Galivants Ferry early...
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Dec. 19, 2021 at 9:37 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - Crews responded early Sunday to a barn fire in Horry County.

Horry County Fire Rescue said it was called to the blaze on Tobacco Leaf Lane in Galivants Ferry at around 6:30 a.m.

Officials added one person reported a minor injury at the scene, but no one was taken to the hospital.

The fire is under investigation.

Stay with WMBF News for updates.

