Authorities searching for missing boater in Murrells Inlet
Published: Dec. 19, 2021 at 9:58 AM EST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
MURRELLS INLET, S.C. (WMBF) - Authorities said early Sunday that they’re searching for a boater that went missing in Murrells Inlet.
The Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office said its marine units are assisting the South Carolina Department of Natural Resources and the U.S. Coast Guard in the search.
Officials said the boater was last seen at around 9:30 p.m. Saturday when he said he was going fishing in his kyak. He was in a green and blue kayak wearing a tie-dyed shirt, according to authorities.
Stay with WMBF News for updates.
Copyright 2021 WMBF. All rights reserved.