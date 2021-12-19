Submit a Tip
1 killed after head-on crash in Dillon County

(MGN/WGEM)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Dec. 19, 2021 at 5:24 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
DILLON COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - One person was killed after a crash in Dillon County Sunday afternoon.

Sgt. Sonny Collins with the South Carolina Highway Patrol said the wreck happened on Highway 301 in the area of Kentyre Road at 2:40 p.m.

Collins said a 2005 Honda Avalon and a 2016 GMC pickup truck both traveling on Highway 301 were involved in the wreck. The vehicles were traveling on opposite sides of the highway and collided head-on.

The driver of the truck died as a result of the crash. They were not wearing a seatbelt, according to Colllins.

The driver of the Honda was taken to a hospital. No further details were provided on their condition.

The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating the crash.

Stay with WMBF News for updates.

