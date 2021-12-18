Up to 2500 families affected by Rocky Mount fire

ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WITN) - Rocky Mount Area Chamber of Commerce confirms a fire at the QVC Distribution Center in Rocky Mount.

“We don’t know all the details, but do know that up to 2500 families will be affected by this tragedy,” they wrote in a Facebook post Saturday morning. “Our thoughts and prayers are with the employees of QVC and our brave first responders.”

The QVC Distribution Center is located on QVC Boulevard, off Highway 64 in Rocky Mount.

Many WITN viewers have notified the station of the flames they see or posted photos and videos of the fire on social media, but officials have not yet released details or reported any injuries.

