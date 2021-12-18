Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Local Pros
Getting Real with Real Estate
Advertisement

Up to 2500 families affected by Rocky Mount fire

QVC Distribution Center in flames.
QVC Distribution Center in flames.(Boogielou Johnson)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Dec. 18, 2021 at 8:15 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WITN) - Rocky Mount Area Chamber of Commerce confirms a fire at the QVC Distribution Center in Rocky Mount.

“We don’t know all the details, but do know that up to 2500 families will be affected by this tragedy,” they wrote in a Facebook post Saturday morning. “Our thoughts and prayers are with the employees of QVC and our brave first responders.”

The QVC Distribution Center is located on QVC Boulevard, off Highway 64 in Rocky Mount.

Many WITN viewers have notified the station of the flames they see or posted photos and videos of the fire on social media, but officials have not yet released details or reported any injuries.

The WITN News team is working to learn more.

Copyright 2021 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

U.S. flag on fence
2 Forestbrook Middle School students charged in school threat investigation
Horry County police charge two juveniles in connection to school threat made on social media
SCDOT employees assess the damage after a vehicle impacted the underside of the Enterprise Road...
‘We just can’t get around’: Enterprise Road bridge closed until February due to vehicle damage
Community members from Little River Neck Road gathered at the Tidewater Plantation amenity...
Over 200 homes, marina, restaurant planned for Intracoastal Waterway community in North Myrtle Beach
The CCU Chants are the Cure Bowl champs after 47-41 win over the NIU Huskies.
Cure Bowl Champs: Chants defeat Northern Illinois Huskies 47-41 in nailbiter

Latest News

.
Attorneys release video of tasing incident at Marlboro County Detention Center; sheriff, deputy charged
North Carolina pursuit ends in Horry County crash, woman arrested
North Carolina pursuit ends in Horry County crash, woman arrested
SC Attorney General files appeal on OSHA vaccine mandate ruling with Supreme Court
Today's Forecast
FIRST ALERT: Warm start to the weekend ahead of a windy, wet and cool Sunday
SCHP: Pedestrian killed after hit-and-run in Myrtle Beach