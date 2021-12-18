Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Local Pros
Getting Real with Real Estate
Advertisement

SCHP: Pedestrian killed after hit-and-run in Myrtle Beach

(Live 5/File)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Dec. 18, 2021 at 9:35 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Authorities are investigating a hit-and-run incident that left a pedestrian dead in Myrtle Beach.

Sgt. Sonny Collins with the South Carolina Highway Patrol said the wreck is believed to have happened on Breezewood Boulevard at around 9:15 p.m. Friday.

The vehicle involved left the scene after the collision, according to Collins.

No information on the vehicle of interest was available as of 9:30 a.m. Saturday.

The South Carolina Highway Patrol and SCHP MAIT team is investigating.

Stay with WMBF News for updates.

Copyright 2021 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

U.S. flag on fence
2 Forestbrook Middle School students charged in school threat investigation
Horry County police charge two juveniles in connection to school threat made on social media
SCDOT employees assess the damage after a vehicle impacted the underside of the Enterprise Road...
‘We just can’t get around’: Enterprise Road bridge closed until February due to vehicle damage
Community members from Little River Neck Road gathered at the Tidewater Plantation amenity...
Over 200 homes, marina, restaurant planned for Intracoastal Waterway community in North Myrtle Beach
The CCU Chants are the Cure Bowl champs after 47-41 win over the NIU Huskies.
Cure Bowl Champs: Chants defeat Northern Illinois Huskies 47-41 in nailbiter

Latest News

.
Attorneys release video of tasing incident at Marlboro County Detention Center; sheriff, deputy charged
North Carolina pursuit ends in Horry County crash, woman arrested
North Carolina pursuit ends in Horry County crash, woman arrested
.
15 Myrtle Beach police officers participate in law enforcement bicycle school
SC Attorney General files appeal on OSHA vaccine mandate ruling with Supreme Court
Today's Forecast
FIRST ALERT: Warm start to the weekend ahead of a windy, wet and cool Sunday