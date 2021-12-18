SCHP: Pedestrian killed after hit-and-run in Myrtle Beach
Published: Dec. 18, 2021 at 9:35 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Authorities are investigating a hit-and-run incident that left a pedestrian dead in Myrtle Beach.
Sgt. Sonny Collins with the South Carolina Highway Patrol said the wreck is believed to have happened on Breezewood Boulevard at around 9:15 p.m. Friday.
The vehicle involved left the scene after the collision, according to Collins.
No information on the vehicle of interest was available as of 9:30 a.m. Saturday.
The South Carolina Highway Patrol and SCHP MAIT team is investigating.
