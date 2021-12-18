SC attorney general vows to fight vaccine mandate ruling at Supreme Court

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCSC/AP) - South Carolina’s attorney general responded Friday night to a court ruling dissolving the stay of the OSHA vaccine mandate.

A federal appeals court panel ruled that President Joe Biden’s vaccine mandate for larger private employers can take effect.

Friday’s 2-1 ruling from a panel of judges on the 6th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals reverses a lower-court ruling that had paused the requirement.

Republican-led states are challenging the rule, which would apply to companies with at least 100 workers.

South Carolina Attorney General Alan Wilson says the fight against the mandate will continue.

“We will go immediately to the Supreme Court--the highest court in the land--to fight this unconstitutional and illegal mandate,” Wilson said in a statement. “The law must be followed and federal abuse of power stopped.”

The mandate was originally planned to take effect Jan. 4, but it’s not clear now when it might.

