Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Local Pros
Getting Real with Real Estate
Advertisement

Plans for redeveloping Carolina Forest golf course halted

The latest effort to redevelop The Wizard Golf Links ended the same way as the previous...
The latest effort to redevelop The Wizard Golf Links ended the same way as the previous attempts to convert the Carolina Forest course into housing.(Source: Patrick Lloyd WMBF)
By Charles D. Perry
Published: Dec. 17, 2021 at 8:07 PM EST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Story courtesy of My Horry News

The latest effort to redevelop The Wizard Golf Links ended the same way as the previous attempts to convert the Carolina Forest course into housing.

It didn’t go anywhere.

“This office is not pursuing a rezoning of the property at this time,” said Felix Pitts of G3 Engineering, the firm that in October presented plans for building 400 single-family houses and 283 townhouse units on the Wizard site.

RELATED COVERAGE:

Pitts declined to comment further on the decision, though Horry County officials confirmed that he had informed them the project had been abandoned.

Carolina Forest residents are asking a fundamental question: How much more growth can this area accommodate?

The land holding the Wizard is zoned for a golf course, meaning any redevelopment there would require a zoning change.

G3 and county staff held a public meeting on Oct. 20 to discuss some conceptual designs with residents. Neighbors packed the Carolina Forest Recreation Center, voicing concerns about traffic congestion, school overcrowding and insufficient public safety resources.

County officials said the opposition to the project was so strong that it wasn’t surprising the development plans didn’t progress further. No formal request to rezone the site for this project was ever filed.

“Those people flat have said from Day 1, No. 1, they don’t want it because it’s an in-my-backyard type of situation,” said Horry County Councilman Danny Hardee, whose district includes the course. “But No. 2, it’s like the problem we’ve got in all of Horry County. It’s just roads are getting crowded.”

Even if a rezoning request had been filed, the backlash may have doomed the proposal at county council, which has the final say in rezoning decisions.

READ THE FULL STORY HERE

Copyright 2021 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Community members from Little River Neck Road gathered at the Tidewater Plantation amenity...
Over 200 homes, marina, restaurant planned for Intracoastal Waterway community in North Myrtle Beach
Horry County police charge two juveniles in connection to school threat made on social media
U.S. flag on fence
2 Forestbrook Middle School students charged in school threat investigation
Christina Hernandez
North Carolina pursuit ends in Horry County crash, woman arrested
SCDOT employees assess the damage after a vehicle impacted the underside of the Enterprise Road...
‘We just can’t get around’: Enterprise Road bridge closed until February due to vehicle damage

Latest News

.
Horry County choir brings Christmas caroling to whole new level with flutes
.
Attorneys release video of tasing incident at Marlboro County Detention Center; sheriff, deputy charged
North Carolina pursuit ends in Horry County crash, woman arrested
North Carolina pursuit ends in Horry County crash, woman arrested
.
Tidelands Health stroke patient uses passion for painting during rehabilitation
.
15 Myrtle Beach police officers participate in law enforcement bicycle school