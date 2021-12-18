Plans for redeveloping Carolina Forest golf course halted

Story courtesy of My Horry News

The latest effort to redevelop The Wizard Golf Links ended the same way as the previous attempts to convert the Carolina Forest course into housing.

It didn’t go anywhere.

“This office is not pursuing a rezoning of the property at this time,” said Felix Pitts of G3 Engineering, the firm that in October presented plans for building 400 single-family houses and 283 townhouse units on the Wizard site.

Pitts declined to comment further on the decision, though Horry County officials confirmed that he had informed them the project had been abandoned.

Carolina Forest residents are asking a fundamental question: How much more growth can this area accommodate?

The land holding the Wizard is zoned for a golf course, meaning any redevelopment there would require a zoning change.

G3 and county staff held a public meeting on Oct. 20 to discuss some conceptual designs with residents. Neighbors packed the Carolina Forest Recreation Center, voicing concerns about traffic congestion, school overcrowding and insufficient public safety resources.

County officials said the opposition to the project was so strong that it wasn’t surprising the development plans didn’t progress further. No formal request to rezone the site for this project was ever filed.

“Those people flat have said from Day 1, No. 1, they don’t want it because it’s an in-my-backyard type of situation,” said Horry County Councilman Danny Hardee, whose district includes the course. “But No. 2, it’s like the problem we’ve got in all of Horry County. It’s just roads are getting crowded.”

Even if a rezoning request had been filed, the backlash may have doomed the proposal at county council, which has the final say in rezoning decisions.

