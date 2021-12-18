Person struck by gun in Myrtle Beach, police investigating

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - One person was struck by a gun another person was holding during an incident in Myrtle Beach on Saturday, according to authorities.

The Myrtle Beach Police Department said officers were called to the 6500 block of Colonial Drive in response to a disturbance in the area.

Officers later learned one person struck another with a blunt object, later identified as the gun.

No shots were fired, police said.

The MBPD said officers and detectives were still on scene as of around 1 p.m., and there is no threat to the community.

