Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Local Pros
Getting Real with Real Estate
Advertisement

Person struck by gun in Myrtle Beach, police investigating

Change this caption before publishing
Change this caption before publishing(WILX)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Dec. 18, 2021 at 1:16 PM EST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - One person was struck by a gun another person was holding during an incident in Myrtle Beach on Saturday, according to authorities.

The Myrtle Beach Police Department said officers were called to the 6500 block of Colonial Drive in response to a disturbance in the area.

Officers later learned one person struck another with a blunt object, later identified as the gun.

No shots were fired, police said.

The MBPD said officers and detectives were still on scene as of around 1 p.m., and there is no threat to the community.

Stay with WMBF News for updates.

Copyright 2021 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

U.S. flag on fence
2 Forestbrook Middle School students charged in school threat investigation
Horry County police charge two juveniles in connection to school threat made on social media
SCDOT employees assess the damage after a vehicle impacted the underside of the Enterprise Road...
‘We just can’t get around’: Enterprise Road bridge closed until February due to vehicle damage
Community members from Little River Neck Road gathered at the Tidewater Plantation amenity...
Over 200 homes, marina, restaurant planned for Intracoastal Waterway community in North Myrtle Beach
The CCU Chants are the Cure Bowl champs after 47-41 win over the NIU Huskies.
Cure Bowl Champs: Chants defeat Northern Illinois Huskies 47-41 in nailbiter

Latest News

.
Attorneys release video of tasing incident at Marlboro County Detention Center; sheriff, deputy charged
North Carolina pursuit ends in Horry County crash, woman arrested
North Carolina pursuit ends in Horry County crash, woman arrested
Loris police charge juvenile after Snapchat threat made against several schools
Edmund Dechane Holmes, also known as “Buddha SME,” pleaded guilty to a charge of possession...
Georgetown County rapper enters guilty plea on drug charge