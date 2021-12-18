Loris police charge juvenile after Snapchat threat made against several schools

LORIS, S.C. (WMBF) – The Loris Police Department announced a juvenile has been charged after a threat was made on Snapchat against several schools in Horry County.

Police said the message went viral and caused hundreds, possibly thousands, of calls were made to law enforcement agencies from concerned parents.

“The Loris Police Department takes all threats seriously and ensured officers were present and visible at both Loris Elementary School and Loris High School.

It’s not clear at this point what kind of threat the Snapchat message contained.

During the investigation, Horry County police contacted Loris police and told them the department had received information from the Myrtle Beach FBI Field Office and the State Law Enforcement Division about a specific address in Loris where the Snapchat message originated.

It led to a juvenile being charged in the case.

This is the third juvenile to be charged on Friday in Horry County due to a threatening message on social media.

Horry County police charged two Forestbrook Middle School students just after midnight who were accused of making threats.

The charges come after HCS said there were “no local, credible threats” related to a potential TikTok challenge encouraging school threats nationwide.

