FIRST ALERT: Warm start to the weekend ahead of a windy, wet and cool Sunday

By Jessica Dobson
Published: Dec. 18, 2021 at 10:23 AM EST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Another day of unseasonably warm weather is in the works as we kick start the weekend. Highs today will be well above average for this time of year, soaring into the low and middle 70s. A few inland areas could make a run at tying or breaking a few record highs that are set in the upper 70s. This will be something we’ll look out for for the rest of this afternoon. Outside of the warm temperatures, increasing clouds and a few brief, light showers will also be possible today. It won’t be enough rain to cancel your plans, just be sure to stay prepared!

Today's Forecast
Today's Forecast

Big changes arrive for Sunday, as another cold front sweeps through the area bringing increased rain chances and falling temperatures throughout Sunday. Tomorrow’s temperatures will actually steadily fall throughout the day, hanging around the 50s and eventually dipping into the 40s after sunset. Scattered showers are also likely, about a 70% chance of rain is on the way tomorrow, mainly through the first half of the day. We’ll dry out in time for Monday.

Tomorrow
Tomorrow

We’ll see a much cooler start to the new week with temperatures only warming into the low 50s on Monday. Another wave of rain arrives by midweek, bringing us more of the much needed wet stuff.

