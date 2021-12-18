FIRST ALERT: Soggy Sunday, more rain likely ahead of Christmas

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Clouds, showers, and dropping temperatures are the name of the game Sunday.

The warmest weather Sunday will be early in the day as temperatures settle in the lower 60s to start the day. Overcast skies prevail with scattered showers and downpours likely through most of the day. The cold front arrives during the early afternoon and will usher in a big drop in temperatures late in the day. By late Sunday afternoon, most spots will be down around 50°, over 10° cooler than we start the day.

The cool weather will linger through much of next week as afternoon highs struggle to climb out of the lower 50s each afternoon. Another storm system arrives Tuesday and brings a round of downpours that linger through much of Tuesday, not exiting until late Sunday.

The pattern quickly changes ahead of Christmas! Rain chances exit and much warmer weather returns. Afternoon highs climb well through the 60s for Christmas Day.

Afternoon highs approach 70° Christmas Day (WMBF)

