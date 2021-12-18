Crews respond after vehicle ends up in water in Surfside Beach

SURFSIDE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Crews responded to part of Surfside Beach Saturday after a vehicle ended up in water.

Horry County Fire Rescue said it was called to the area of Glenns Bay Road at around 4:45 p.m.

The occupant of the vehicle was out by the time crews arrived, HCFR said.

No injuries were reported.

HCFR added that it will stay on the scene to assist towing crews with removing the vehicle from the water.

The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating.

