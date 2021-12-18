Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Local Pros
Getting Real with Real Estate
Advertisement

Crews respond after vehicle ends up in water in Surfside Beach

Horry County Fire Rescue crews responded to calls that a vehilce ended up in water in the...
Horry County Fire Rescue crews responded to calls that a vehilce ended up in water in the Surfside Beach area on Saturday. No injuires were reported.(HCFR)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Dec. 18, 2021 at 5:31 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SURFSIDE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Crews responded to part of Surfside Beach Saturday after a vehicle ended up in water.

Horry County Fire Rescue said it was called to the area of Glenns Bay Road at around 4:45 p.m.

The occupant of the vehicle was out by the time crews arrived, HCFR said.

No injuries were reported.

HCFR added that it will stay on the scene to assist towing crews with removing the vehicle from the water.

The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating.

Copyright 2021 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

U.S. flag on fence
2 Forestbrook Middle School students charged in school threat investigation
Horry County police charge two juveniles in connection to school threat made on social media
SCDOT employees assess the damage after a vehicle impacted the underside of the Enterprise Road...
‘We just can’t get around’: Enterprise Road bridge closed until February due to vehicle damage
Community members from Little River Neck Road gathered at the Tidewater Plantation amenity...
Over 200 homes, marina, restaurant planned for Intracoastal Waterway community in North Myrtle Beach
The CCU Chants are the Cure Bowl champs after 47-41 win over the NIU Huskies.
Cure Bowl Champs: Chants defeat Northern Illinois Huskies 47-41 in nailbiter

Latest News

.
Attorneys release video of tasing incident at Marlboro County Detention Center; sheriff, deputy charged
North Carolina pursuit ends in Horry County crash, woman arrested
North Carolina pursuit ends in Horry County crash, woman arrested
The On-Farm Improvement Cost Share Program offers farmers up to $2,000 per year in...
SC Dept. of Agriculture opens applications for food safety improvements
.
15 Myrtle Beach police officers participate in law enforcement bicycle school
Lanes reopen on Highway 17 near Queens Harbour after crash