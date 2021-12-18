Lanes reopen on Highway 17 near Queens Harbour after crash

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - A crash had traffic snarled in one part of Highway 17 early Saturday evening.

Data from the South Carolina Highway Patrol says a wreck happened in the area of Queens Harbour Boulevard at around 5 p.m.

Details on the crash, including if there were any injuries, were not immediately available.

Lanes were closed for nearly an hour, but reopened shortly after 6 p.m., according to the South Carolina Department of Transportation.

CLEARED: Crash; US 17 SB, at Queens Harbour Blvd.| 6:04P — SCDOT Pee Dee (@SCDOTPeeDee) December 18, 2021

Stay with WMBF News for updates.

Copyright 2021 WMBF. All rights reserved.