Lanes reopen on Highway 17 near Queens Harbour after crash

(Gray)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Dec. 18, 2021 at 5:49 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - A crash had traffic snarled in one part of Highway 17 early Saturday evening.

Data from the South Carolina Highway Patrol says a wreck happened in the area of Queens Harbour Boulevard at around 5 p.m.

Details on the crash, including if there were any injuries, were not immediately available.

Lanes were closed for nearly an hour, but reopened shortly after 6 p.m., according to the South Carolina Department of Transportation.

Stay with WMBF News for updates.

