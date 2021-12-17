Submit a Tip
Two Forestbrook Middle School students charged in school threat investigation

The Horry County Police Department on Friday released new information on an investigation surrounding school threats.(WAFB)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Dec. 17, 2021 at 9:10 AM EST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – The Horry County Police Department on Friday released new information on an investigation surrounding school threats.

Around 8 p.m. Thursday, HCPD began receiving reports of a social media post indicating a threat of violence against a local school. Several hours later, around midnight, police said they charged two juveniles for making the alleged threats.

Police confirmed Friday the two juveniles are Forestbrook Middle School students.

According to HCPD, the social media posts in this case show a student with a handgun, along with captions referencing a shooting.

The charges come after Horry County Schools said there were “no local, credible threats” related to a potential TikTok challenge encouraging school threats nationwide.

Law enforcement agencies from across the country will have an increased presence at schools Friday, according to HCPD.

“Parents, guardians, and educators are encouraged to report any suspicious activity they see or hear to their local authorities. We also encourage our community members to be in the know about what is happening across the country,” HCPD said in a Facebook post.

