Tulsa, Old Dominion arrive ahead of Myrtle Beach Bowl

CONWAY, S.C. (WMBF) - College football’s bowl season is officially back in the Grand Strand.

Tulsa and Old Dominion both arrived in the area Thursday ahead of Monday’s Myrtle Beach Bowl - which will be played at Brooks Stadium in Conway. Both teams enter the game after 6-6 records in the regular season.

The Golden Hurricane’s season was highlighted by an eight-point loss to eventual College Football Playoff semifinalist Cincinnati. The Monarchs, meanwhile, won five straight games to end the year and become bowl eligible.

Both head coaches expressed their teams’ excitement for the game during a press conference later in the day at the Pine Lakes Country Club.

“We are extremely excited to be here. Had a fantastic trip to get here today,” said Tulsa head coach Philip Montgomery. “To get out here in warmer weather and see the ocean - some of our guys haven’t seen it. So it was a new experience for them to be down on the beach.”

“This will be a great opportunity for our kids and our fans to be able to get here, we’re only about six hours away,” said Old Dominion head coach Ricky Rahne. “We’re obviously excited. Our players are excited - they know it’s a business trip because they know we’re playing a very good team in Tulsa.”

The Myrtle Beach Area Chamber of Commerce said Thursday that it expects the game to bring a boost to the local economy.

“From the teams to the fans, those coming here for the Myrtle Beach Bowl will create a sizeable economic impact for our area hotels, restaurants, stores and attractions,” said Karen Riordan, Visit Myrtle Beach CEO and President. “Fans from across the country will also be able to watch the game on ESPN, which will put us in the spotlight to sports fans once again, just weeks after the Myrtle Beach Invitational in November.”

The game kicks off at 2:30 p.m. Monday and will be televised on ESPN.

