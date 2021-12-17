Student stabbed another student with scissors during fight at Robeson Co. high school, officials say

ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WMBF) – A disagreement between two students at a Robeson County high school escalated into a stabbing on campus, according to the school district.

Dr. Gordon Burnette with the Public Schools of Robeson County said the incident happened Thursday afternoon at Purnell Swett High School.

He said two 10th grade students had a disagreement in the morning and then at the end of the day, the two were in the car rider line when they got into a physical altercation.

Burnette said one of the students pulled out a pair of scissors and stabbed the other student in the back and shoulder.

The student who was hurt was taken to the hospital and is expected to be OK, according to Burnette.

The other student was apprehended and taken to the juvenile center in Cumberland County. It’s not clear what kind of charges the student may face.

Burnette said the student accused of stabbing the other student will face a 365-day suspension. It’s not clear at this point if the other student will face any consequences.

