Serious injuries reported in Loris crash involving moped, tractor-trailer

By WMBF News Staff
Published: Dec. 16, 2021 at 7:19 PM EST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
LORIS, S.C. (WMBF) - Serious injuries were reported after a crash involving a moped and a tractor-trailer in Loris, according to officials.

Horry County Fire Rescue said crews were called to the area of West Dogwood Road and West Highway 9 Business at around 5:40 p.m. Thursday.

No further details were provided on those injured.

Traffic is blocked in the area as of around 7:15 p.m., and drivers are being asked to avoid the area.

The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating.

Stay with WMBF News for updates.

