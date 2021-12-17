Serious injuries reported in Loris crash involving moped, tractor-trailer
Published: Dec. 16, 2021 at 7:19 PM EST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
LORIS, S.C. (WMBF) - Serious injuries were reported after a crash involving a moped and a tractor-trailer in Loris, according to officials.
Horry County Fire Rescue said crews were called to the area of West Dogwood Road and West Highway 9 Business at around 5:40 p.m. Thursday.
No further details were provided on those injured.
Traffic is blocked in the area as of around 7:15 p.m., and drivers are being asked to avoid the area.
The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating.
Stay with WMBF News for updates.
Copyright 2021 WMBF. All rights reserved.