Pair accused of forcing themselves into Georgetown home, hitting victim with metal pipe

GEORGETOWN, S.C. (WMBF) – Two men have been charged in connection with a robbery where a victim was assaulted with a metal pipe.

Lorenzo Griffin and Justin Sanders are charged with armed robbery, assault and battery and burglary. Griffin was served at the Georgetown County Detention Center where he was already being held on unrelated charges. Sanders surrendered himself to law enforcement.

The charges stem from an incident on Dec. 8, where investigators said the two forced themselves into a home, hit the victim with a metal pipe and stole money.

Police said the victim sustained a broken arm and severe laceration to the head.

The pair are being held at the Georgetown County Detention Center.

