Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Local Pros
Getting Real with Real Estate
Advertisement

Pair accused of forcing themselves into Georgetown home, hitting victim with metal pipe

Justin Sanders, Lorenzo Griffin
Justin Sanders, Lorenzo Griffin(Source: Georgetown County Detention Center)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Dec. 17, 2021 at 3:26 PM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GEORGETOWN, S.C. (WMBF) – Two men have been charged in connection with a robbery where a victim was assaulted with a metal pipe.

Lorenzo Griffin and Justin Sanders are charged with armed robbery, assault and battery and burglary. Griffin was served at the Georgetown County Detention Center where he was already being held on unrelated charges. Sanders surrendered himself to law enforcement.

The charges stem from an incident on Dec. 8, where investigators said the two forced themselves into a home, hit the victim with a metal pipe and stole money.

Police said the victim sustained a broken arm and severe laceration to the head.

The pair are being held at the Georgetown County Detention Center.

Copyright 2021 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Community members from Little River Neck Road gathered at the Tidewater Plantation amenity...
Over 200 homes, marina, restaurant planned for Intracoastal Waterway community in North Myrtle Beach
Christina Hernandez
North Carolina pursuit ends in Horry County crash, woman arrested
Horry County police charge two juveniles in connection to school threat made on social media
Ahmad Scott
Myrtle Beach man arrested for kidnapping, woman returned to family
A Fort Dorchester High School graduate who lost his class ring nearly two decades ago received...
SCDOT crews find ring lost 20 years ago, return to owner

Latest News

North Carolina pursuit ends in Horry County crash, woman arrested
North Carolina pursuit ends in Horry County crash, woman arrested
.
Attorneys release video of tasing incident at Marlboro County Detention Center; sheriff, deputy charged
Tamaric Develle Jones from Timmonsville was charged with criminal solicitation of a minor.
Deputies arrest substitute teacher accused of sending inappropriate messages to student
The Horry County Police Department on Friday released new information on an investigation...
Two Forestbrook Middle School students charged in school threat investigation