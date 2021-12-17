Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Local Pros
Getting Real with Real Estate
Advertisement

Man who chased down Kroger purse thief honored with award

By FOX19 Digital Staff, Mike Schell and Debra Dolan
Published: Dec. 17, 2021 at 12:23 PM EST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEMON TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WXIX/Gray News) – A man who saved an 87-year-old woman from having her purse snatched by a thief outside a Kroger in Ohio earlier this month was honored with an award Thursday.

Video of Deshawn Pressley’s heroism has gone viral across social media, while he and Pat Goins are becoming fast friends.

WXIX said the Butler County Sheriff’s Office held a ceremony Thursday afternoon to present Pressley with the Citizen’s Award.

“I’m glad that he received this honor because he’s my hero,” Goins said.

Goins said she was walking down an aisle when Derek Vauhn, 58, suddenly approached her and stole the purse right out of her cart.

She said about a dozen people ran after Vauhn into the parking lot, but only one got to him.

Pressley said he sprang into action when he heard Goins yelling about her purse being stolen.

“I chased him down,” Pressley explained. “He got to his car and everything, but I grabbed him, held him to the floor, got him down. Did what I had to do until the police arrived.”

The crowd made sure Vauhn apologized to the 87-year-old. He was arrested and charged with robbery and theft.

Goins and Pressley say they will continue their relationship into the future.

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. via WXIX All rights reserved.

Most Read

Community members from Little River Neck Road gathered at the Tidewater Plantation amenity...
Over 200 homes, marina, restaurant planned for Intracoastal Waterway community in North Myrtle Beach
Christina Hernandez
North Carolina pursuit ends in Horry County crash, woman arrested
Horry County police charge two juveniles in connection to school threat made on social media
Ahmad Scott
Myrtle Beach man arrested for kidnapping, woman returned to family
A Fort Dorchester High School graduate who lost his class ring nearly two decades ago received...
SCDOT crews find ring lost 20 years ago, return to owner

Latest News

.
Attorneys release video of tasing incident at Marlboro County Detention Center; sheriff, deputy charged
North Carolina pursuit ends in Horry County crash, woman arrested
North Carolina pursuit ends in Horry County crash, woman arrested
Former officer Kim Potter testifies in her own defense on Friday. She is facing trial in the...
Kim Potter, who killed Daunte Wright, testifies at her trial
Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., leaves his office moments after speaking with President Joe Biden...
Sen. Manchin’s child tax credit stance draws criticism back home
The child care industry has no plan in sight to fix its labor shortage if government aid...
US grapples with shortage of child care workers