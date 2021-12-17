Submit a Tip
Kindergartener and second-grader in North Carolina dropped off at wrong bus stop, a few miles from home

By Mara McJilton and Debra Dolan
Published: Dec. 17, 2021 at 1:11 PM EST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
SUPPLY, N.C. (WECT/Gray News) – Two elementary students in North Carolina were dropped off at the wrong bus stop Monday without much of an answer as to why from the school system.

According to WECT, Tabatha Lewis started to panic when her kindergarten and second-grade daughters didn’t get dropped off after school.

She got a text message from her oldest daughter letting her know she and her sister were at their family’s soon-to-be new home, a few miles away.

“It’s just horrifying. I keep having all these thoughts and these visions of things that could happen, could’ve taken place,” Lewis said.

Lewis called the school to figure out why her girls were not dropped off at home but didn’t get much of an explanation.

She said the school system assured it wouldn’t happen again.

The school system released the following statement in response to what happened:

“Proper protocol/procedure for school bus ridership is for a student to only be dropped off at their assigned location. If there is a question about an assigned drop off location, the driver would need to communicate with BCS Transportation for assistance before the student is allowed to leave the bus. In this situation, that communication did not happen. An internal investigation is currently underway and once completed, appropriate disciplinary action will be taken.”

It is unclear whether the bus driver is still driving while the investigation is taking place.

Copyright 2021 WECT via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

