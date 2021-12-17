Submit a Tip
Kentucky death toll from tornadoes increases to 77

By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 17, 2021 at 4:13 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — Kentucky’s death toll from a line of tornadoes that tore through the state has increased to 77.

Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear said Friday that the most recent death was recorded in Lyon County.

As of Friday, the state was down to just one missing person, in Hopkins County.

Beshear says more than 1,300 state workers and National Guard members have been mobilized to areas hit by the storms.

