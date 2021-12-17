Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Local Pros
Getting Real with Real Estate
Advertisement

Injuries reported in two-vehicle crash on Claypond Road, roadway blocked

Drivers are being asked to avoid a Myrtle Beach area roadway Friday morning as crews work a...
Drivers are being asked to avoid a Myrtle Beach area roadway Friday morning as crews work a two-vehicle crash with injuries.(Source: HCFR)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Dec. 17, 2021 at 8:44 AM EST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – Drivers are being asked to avoid a Myrtle Beach area roadway Friday morning as crews work a two-vehicle crash with injuries.

Horry County Fire Rescue says the accident, which was dispatched at 8 a.m., is in the area of Claypond Road and Arrowhead Boulevard.

The roadway is currently blocked as crews work the scene.

Officials say two people are being taken to the hospital with injuries.

The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating the crash.

Copyright 2021 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Community members from Little River Neck Road gathered at the Tidewater Plantation amenity...
Over 200 homes, marina, restaurant planned for Intracoastal Waterway community in North Myrtle Beach
Christina Hernandez
North Carolina pursuit ends in Horry County crash, woman arrested
Ahmad Scott
Myrtle Beach man arrested for kidnapping, woman returned to family
Horry County police charge two juveniles in connection to school threat made on social media
A Fort Dorchester High School graduate who lost his class ring nearly two decades ago received...
SCDOT crews find ring lost 20 years ago, return to owner

Latest News

.
Attorneys release video of tasing incident at Marlboro County Detention Center; sheriff, deputy charged
North Carolina pursuit ends in Horry County crash, woman arrested
North Carolina pursuit ends in Horry County crash, woman arrested
.
Tidelands Health stroke patient uses passion for painting during rehabilitation
.
15 Myrtle Beach police officers participate in law enforcement bicycle school
President Joe Biden waves as he departs Air Force One at the Columbia Metropolitan Airport. He...
Biden arrives in Columbia ahead of SC State commencement speech