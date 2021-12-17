Injuries reported in two-vehicle crash on Claypond Road, roadway blocked

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – Drivers are being asked to avoid a Myrtle Beach area roadway Friday morning as crews work a two-vehicle crash with injuries.

Horry County Fire Rescue says the accident, which was dispatched at 8 a.m., is in the area of Claypond Road and Arrowhead Boulevard.

The roadway is currently blocked as crews work the scene.

Officials say two people are being taken to the hospital with injuries.

The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating the crash.

