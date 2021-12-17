Submit a Tip
Horry County police charge two juveniles in connection to school threat made on social media

(WILX)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Dec. 17, 2021 at 12:25 AM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - Two juveniles have been charged in connection with a threat made against schools in Horry County, according to authorities.

The Horry County Police Department announced the arrests just after midnight Friday, adding it is aware of a recent increase in school threats made on social media.

The charges come after Horry County Schools said there were “no local, credible threats” related to a potential TikTok challenge encouraging school threats nationwide.

MORE COVERAGE | HCS: ‘No local, credible threats’ despite TikTok challenge threatening schools nationwide

“School threats are taken seriously by local law enforcement and we continue to work with our partners locally and regionally to monitor the situation,” HCPD said in a statement.

The department also said law enforcement agencies from across the county will have an increased presence at schools Friday.

The Loris Police Department also said it is working with HCS to have increased police and security presence at schools in the city.

“We urge parents and guardians to speak with their children about using social media responsibly,” HCPD said. “We urge parents and guardians to speak with their children about using social media responsibly.We also remind our community to stay vigilant and, if you see something, say something.”

HCPD said non-emergency situations can be reported by calling 843-248-1520.

