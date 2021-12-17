Horry County choir brings Christmas caroling to whole new level with flutes

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – You may have heard of Christmas caroling, but one choir in Horry County has put its own spin on the tradition.

The Positive Playing Studio, founded by Jessica Pelltier, uses their flutes instead of their voices to go Christmas caroling.

This is the first year of caroling for the flute choir and its leader hopes that it can become an annual event.

WMBF News photojournalist George Hansen tagged along with the flute choir as they spread some Christmas cheer.

