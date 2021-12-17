Submit a Tip
Grand Strand ministry collecting donations to send to tornado victims in Kentucky

By Kaley Skaggs
Published: Dec. 17, 2021 at 8:31 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - A Grand Strand ministry is teaming up with local churches to collect items for tornado victims in western Kentucky.

WayMaker Ministries is asking for donations such diapers, new clothes, and non-perishable food. All the items are being collected at Beach Church on George Bishop Parkway.

Organizers say the community is already coming out in a big way.

Delmar Haynie, director of WayMaker Ministries, describes it as a blessing to be able to give back to others who have lost so much right before the holidays.

“There is a warmth and a love in what we do. And we are sitting here in this beautiful place of Myrtle Beach, and to be able to reach from here and be able to help them and give them some comfort and give them some hope for the future,” said Haynie.

The ministry wants those in Kentucky and other states impacted by the tornadoes to know they are not forgotten and the people Myrtle Beach are here to help.

The first truck will leave for Kentucky on Monday.

You can donate items at Beach Church or you can call WayMaker Ministries at (843) 360-1222.

