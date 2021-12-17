FIRST ALERT: Warm end to the week before cold front swings through

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - It’s the warmest morning of the week as our temperatures continue to climb throughout the day, providing for a nice Friday.

Warm, increasing clouds and an isolated rain chance. (WMBF)

Temperatures will reach the lower 70s along the beaches and middle 70s inland. Skies will turn mostly cloudy at times this afternoon and into the evening. There will still be a mix of sun and clouds early on. We added a small chance of an isolated shower at 20% later today. Most areas will remain dry and warm.

Highs will climb and put some of the records in jeopardy for Saturday. (WMBF)

The core of the warm weather is still forecast to arrive on Saturday when near record warmth is likely. As temperatures reach well into the 70s, records will be threatened at both Florence and Myrtle Beach.

Mostly cloudy skies will continue through the day on Saturday with a few light sprinkles for any of those outdoor plans. Don’t cancel any plans! In fact, get out and get ready to enjoy a nice warm day in the middle of December.

Rain chances increase Sunday morning and continue through the first half of the day. (WMBF)

Our next cold front will move into the area early Sunday, accompanied by cloudy skies and scattered showers. We’ve bumped rain chances up to 60% as the rain will fall through the first half of the day on Sunday. Colder air will filter in behind the front as temperatures fall from the mid 60s in the morning to the low-mid 50s by the afternoon.

Cooler weather lingers through early next week with an opportunity of more rain as a storms system likely passes near or just off shore on Tuesday or Wednesday. Highs will remain at the low-mid 50s through the first half of next week.

