Conway, Grand Strand businesses prep for football crowds as Myrtle Beach Bowl fans arrive

CONWAY, S.C. (WMBF) - Conway businesses are getting ready to welcome back football fans as Tulsa and Old Dominion prepare to face off against each other in the Myrtle Beach Bowl on Monday at Brooks Stadium.

It’s the second year for the Myrtle Beach Bowl, and businesses are hoping the fans will fill their stores and restaurants in the days leading up to the big game.

“Any exposure we can get is good for the community,” said Eddie Batson, owner of Pickled Cucumber. “So I do think the bowl game will help a lot.”

Batson said his company has been busy throughout this holiday season and he added that things won’t be slowing down anytime soon.

He’s expecting more locals and tourists to be making their way downtown to celebrate the Myrtle Beach Bowl.

“I expect to be very busy this weekend,” Batson said.

A few blocks down is the restaurant Chanti’s, near the Conway RiverWalk. Staff said they’re also preparing for a rush of Tulsa and ODU fans.

The manager, Daeka Barbini, said their company saw an increase in businesses during last year’s bowl game. Based on what she’s already seeing, she said football fans are making their way to Conway again thanks to Monday’s game.

“We’re a football town, Conway,” Barbini said. “I think it’s going to bring in a lot of business. You can definitely see a change in population, it’s definitely picked up a little bit.”

The executive director of sports tourism for Visit Myrtle Beach, Jonathan Paris, said the Myrtle Beach Bowl is a big deal for businesses across the area.

“Really the impact is felt across the Grand Strand,” Paris said. “This year we were able to have a full bowl week. The game is in Conway, the hotels are in Myrtle Beach. They’ll be going to different attractions at Broadway at the Beach. They’ll be up and down the Grand Strand and really our entire region.

Paris said this shows how important the sports tourism segment is for the entire tourism industry.

“An event like the Myrtle Beach Bowl, and The Myrtle Beach Invitational, which was here a few weeks ago, those are bringing in a different type of fan and spectator, they’re following their teams, they’re giving us national television exposure. The Myrtle Beach Bowl is going to be live on ESPN, the only bowl game on Monday so the spotlight for the college football bowl game market is going to be on Myrtle Beach on Monday,” Paris said.

Paris added, everyone is excited to provide the full bowl week experience for teams this year because last year’s bowl game involved many restrictions due to COVID protocols.

The Myrtle Beach Bowl kicks off on Monday, Dec. 20, at 2:30 p.m.

