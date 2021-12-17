Construction company to create over 150 new jobs in Florence County after $35M investment

FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – A construction company’s multi-million dollar investment is expected to create dozens of new jobs in the Pee Dee.

South Carolina Gov. Henry’s McMaster’s office announced Friday that Innovative Construction Group (ICG), a subsidiary of PuleGroup, Inc., is building a new facility at 2570 Florence Harllee Boulevard in Florence County.

ICG is an off-site construction company that offers framing solutions, design services, wall panels, and other products.

Officials said the $35.6 million investment from ICG will bring 179 new jobs to Florence County.

“Florence County and the entire state of South Carolina have been extremely supportive of our new operations. We have already begun hiring and look forward to moving into production early next year,” said Ryan Melin, president of ICG.

According to the governor’s office, the new facility is expected to be operational in the first half of 2022.

If you are interested in applying, click here.

Copyright 2021 WMBF. All rights reserved.