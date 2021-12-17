Coastal Carolina football helps pack 20,000 meals for families during Cure Bowl trip

ORLANDO (WMBF) - Members of the Coastal Carolina football team traded helmets for hairnets on Thursday in an effort to give back to their bowl destination.

The Chants and Cure Bowl opponent Northern Illinois helped pack 20,000 meals in Orlando as part of the U.S. Hunger Project.

The meals will be donated to families across Central Florida.

The Cure Bowl has historically been about larger causes, having donated $3.88 million towards cancer research since its inception in 2015.

Both teams later attended a pep rally and a battle of the bands event at Universal Studios later Thursday.

Some Coastal Carolina fans even found their way further south for the festivities.

“It’s been a wonderful experience so far and we’re really excited about the game,” said Jim Scott. “To see the crowd here and the folks that are here to represent the Chants, the excitement in the team, has been just incredible.”

The Cure Bowl kicks off Friday at 6 p.m. and will be televised on ESPN2.

