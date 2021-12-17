Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Local Pros
Getting Real with Real Estate
Advertisement

Christmas gift ideas at Pink & Red Boutique in Myrtle Beach

By Halley Murrow
Published: Dec. 17, 2021 at 2:10 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Locally owned and operated, Pink & Red Boutique in Myrtle Beach specializes in ladies apparel, children’s clothing, Julie Vos jewelry, and more!

We loved taking a look at some great Christmas gift ideas with nearly one week until Christmas. You’ll find designers such as Lilly Pulitzer, Emily McCarthy, and Julie Vos. A trip here is always fun! No matter what lady you’re shopping for, you’ll find something special she’ll be happy to receive.

Come along with us! Grand Strand Today airs weekdays at 11am on WMBF News.

Copyright 2021 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Community members from Little River Neck Road gathered at the Tidewater Plantation amenity...
Over 200 homes, marina, restaurant planned for Intracoastal Waterway community in North Myrtle Beach
Christina Hernandez
North Carolina pursuit ends in Horry County crash, woman arrested
Horry County police charge two juveniles in connection to school threat made on social media
Ahmad Scott
Myrtle Beach man arrested for kidnapping, woman returned to family
A Fort Dorchester High School graduate who lost his class ring nearly two decades ago received...
SCDOT crews find ring lost 20 years ago, return to owner

Latest News

gst
You Are Loved Christmas Show
gst
You Are Loved Christmas Show
gst
Pink & Red- Part 5
gst
Pink & Red- Part 4