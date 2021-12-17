Christmas gift ideas at Pink & Red Boutique in Myrtle Beach

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Locally owned and operated, Pink & Red Boutique in Myrtle Beach specializes in ladies apparel, children’s clothing, Julie Vos jewelry, and more!

We loved taking a look at some great Christmas gift ideas with nearly one week until Christmas. You’ll find designers such as Lilly Pulitzer, Emily McCarthy, and Julie Vos. A trip here is always fun! No matter what lady you’re shopping for, you’ll find something special she’ll be happy to receive.

Come along with us! Grand Strand Today airs weekdays at 11am on WMBF News.

Copyright 2021 WMBF. All rights reserved.