CCU Chants take on Northern Illinois Huskies in Cure Bowl

By WMBF News Staff
Published: Dec. 17, 2021 at 6:00 PM EST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
ORLANDO, Fla (WMBF) – The Coastal Carolina Chanticleers will be making their second appearance in a Football Bowl Subdivision (FBS) game on Friday night.

The Chants are taking on the 2021 Mid-American Conference Champions, the Northern Illinois Huskies at the 2021 Tailgreeter Cure Bowl at Exploria Stadium in Orlando, Fla.

This will be the first time the two teams will meet on the gridiron.

This will also be CCU’s second appearance at the Cure Bowl where they lost to Liberty in overtime in 2020.

WMBF Sports Director Gabe McDonald is at the game in Orlando and will be bringing you all the play by plays. Follow him on Twitter at @GabeMcDonald_.

Gameday is here! Coastal Carolina Football is minutes away from taking on Northern Illinois in the Cure Bowl.

Posted by Gabe McDonald WMBF on Friday, December 17, 2021

