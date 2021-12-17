Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Local Pros
Getting Real with Real Estate
Advertisement

Authorities make second arrest after Lumberton man found dead in car

Zion Britt, Tyaun Stackhouse
Zion Britt, Tyaun Stackhouse(Source: Robeson County Sheriff's Office)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Dec. 17, 2021 at 5:49 PM EST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WMBF) – Authorities have captured the second suspect wanted in connection to a homicide investigation in Robeson County.

The sheriff’s office announced on Friday that investigators and U.S. Marshals took 21-year-old Tyaun Stackhouse into custody.

He’s charged with first-degree murder and felony conspiracy in 43-year-old Frankie Scott’s shooting death.

Last week, Scott was found dead from a gunshot wound inside of a car on Suggs Road in Lumberton.

Zion Britt, 22, is also charged with first-degree murder and felony conspiracy in the case. He was arrested on Tuesday.

The two are being held in the Robeson County Detention Center without bond.

The investigation is ongoing and more arrests are likely, according to the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office.

Anyone with information is asked to call the sheriff’s office at 910-671-3100.

Copyright 2021 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Community members from Little River Neck Road gathered at the Tidewater Plantation amenity...
Over 200 homes, marina, restaurant planned for Intracoastal Waterway community in North Myrtle Beach
Horry County police charge two juveniles in connection to school threat made on social media
Christina Hernandez
North Carolina pursuit ends in Horry County crash, woman arrested
U.S. flag on fence
2 Forestbrook Middle School students charged in school threat investigation
Ahmad Scott
Myrtle Beach man arrested for kidnapping, woman returned to family

Latest News

North Carolina pursuit ends in Horry County crash, woman arrested
North Carolina pursuit ends in Horry County crash, woman arrested
.
Attorneys release video of tasing incident at Marlboro County Detention Center; sheriff, deputy charged
Conway and other Grand Strand businesses preparing for ‘football crowds’ during the Myrtle...
Conway, Grand Strand businesses prep for football crowds as Myrtle Beach Bowl fans arrive
Coastal and NIU will be meeting for the first time on the gridiron this week at the 2021...
CCU Chants take on Northern Illinois Huskies in Cure Bowl
.
2 Forestbrook Middle School students charged in school threat investigation