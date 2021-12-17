Authorities make second arrest after Lumberton man found dead in car

ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WMBF) – Authorities have captured the second suspect wanted in connection to a homicide investigation in Robeson County.

The sheriff’s office announced on Friday that investigators and U.S. Marshals took 21-year-old Tyaun Stackhouse into custody.

He’s charged with first-degree murder and felony conspiracy in 43-year-old Frankie Scott’s shooting death.

Last week, Scott was found dead from a gunshot wound inside of a car on Suggs Road in Lumberton.

Zion Britt, 22, is also charged with first-degree murder and felony conspiracy in the case. He was arrested on Tuesday.

The two are being held in the Robeson County Detention Center without bond.

The investigation is ongoing and more arrests are likely, according to the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office.

Anyone with information is asked to call the sheriff’s office at 910-671-3100.

