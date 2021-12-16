Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Local Pros
Getting Real with Real Estate
Advertisement

Trash swirls over neighborhood in Colorado windstorm

By KUSA staff
Published: Dec. 16, 2021 at 11:56 AM EST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ARVADA, Colo. (KUSA) - Anyone who stood outside Wednesday could’ve become a trash collector.

“I went to get a package for my friend off her porch and I got pelted with paper in my face,” Jennifer Shelton said.

She said Leyden Rock can be lovely, but when the wind is blowing up to 90 mph, it feels less like an neighborhood and more like an extension of the nearby landfill.

“There’s tons of trash flying around. It looks like a tornado,” Shelton said.

She went outside to check the status of her Christmas decorations, which blended in with the decor from the dump.

“They’re kind of trashed,” Shelton said.

Gusty days are a given out here, but memories of this one will stick.

“We’ve been here four years. I’ve lived in Arvada my whole life, and it’s never, ever been this bad,” Shelton said.

All anyone can do is wait for the winds to come down - and the trash, too.

“It looks like you’re in a ... I don’t know ... a trash bin,” she said.

Copyright 2021 KUSA via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

RV park
RV park moves forward with Horry County Council
Aspiring nurses in Myrtle Beach now have another option to continue their education and obtain...
New Myrtle Beach nursing school offers diverse program options
The Omicron variant has not been detected in South Carolina yet, but public health officials...
DHEC/MUSC: First 3 cases of COVID omicron variant detected in South Carolina
Bridge over Highway 31 closed due to damage caused by piece of equipment
Carlos Soto looks on at the bouquet of flowers he dropped in the ocean in memory of his...
‘She was a hero’: Father travels to Surfside Beach to honor daughter lost in Sandy Hook shooting

Latest News

Night falls at the the Capitol in Washington, Thursday, Dec. 2, 2021.
$2T bill stalled, Senate Dems seem ready to move on for now
A extremely strong windstorm swirled trash into a Colorado neighborhood.
High winds blow trash into neighborhood in Colorado
Nisa Brown, missing 13-year-old following tornado
Authorities expand search for teen still missing after Kentucky tornado
People participate in a candlelight vigil in the aftermath of tornadoes that tore through the...
Towns in mourning while digging out from deadly tornadoes