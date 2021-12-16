Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Local Pros
Getting Real with Real Estate
Advertisement

Sumter woman charged in connection to 1-year-old niece’s death

Sumter woman charged in connection to toddler’s death
Sumter woman charged in connection to toddler’s death(Sumter Police Department)
By Hannah Robinson
Published: Dec. 16, 2021 at 12:09 PM EST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SUMTER, S.C. (WIS) - A Sumter woman has been arrested and charged in connection to the death of her 1-year-old niece.

Victoria Dukes, 48, is charged with unlawful neglect of a child, according to the Sumter Police Department.

Dukes, a family member, was caring for the girl while her mother was at work.

Officers say that Dukes drove from her Sumter home on December 12 to return the child to her family in Manning. The child was unresponsive when she was given to the family.

The family rushed the girl to McLeod Health Clarendon Hospital where she was pronounced dead.

The Sumter County Coroner’s Office, the Sumter Police Department and the State Law Enforcement Division (SLED) were notified and are investigating.

Charges could be upgraded pending toxicology results, which could take weeks, according to police.

Dukes was booked into the Sumter County Detention Center.

This story is developing and will be updated as more information becomes available.

Copyright 2021 WIS. All rights reserved.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article’s headline.

Most Read

RV park
RV park moves forward with Horry County Council
Aspiring nurses in Myrtle Beach now have another option to continue their education and obtain...
New Myrtle Beach nursing school offers diverse program options
The Omicron variant has not been detected in South Carolina yet, but public health officials...
DHEC/MUSC: First 3 cases of COVID omicron variant detected in South Carolina
Bridge over Highway 31 closed due to damage caused by piece of equipment
The Florence County Coroner’s Office has named the victim of a deadly shooting Tuesday night in...
Florence County coroner identifies victim of deadly shooting in Johnsonville

Latest News

Unseasonably warm again on Friday.
FIRST ALERT: More 70s ahead of rain chances and a cool down
Three people are facing fines and possible community service for filming themselves digging up...
Tourists accused of disturbing sea turtle nest on Folly Beach
The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services has released new data about COVID-19...
North Carolina reports more than 4,100 new coronavirus cases, percent-positive at 7.5%
Authorities were called around 4:30 a.m. Thursday to Club Cheetah on West Lucas Street for...
Sheriff’s office: Shots fired at gentlemen’s club in Florence; 1 hurt